Undefeated lightweight Joshua James Pagan (10-0, 4 KOs) will now take on veteran Haskell Rhodes (31-6, 16 KOs) in a newly announced main event in the next edition of “Big Time Boxing USA” at the iconic Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, P.R., on Friday, October 18.

The Oklahoma native and Las Vegas-trained Rhodes, 36, steps in for Trevor Thonson, who faced travel issues forcing him to pull out of the scheduled 10-round bout that will air live globally on DAZN.