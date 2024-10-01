Former world champion Sunny Edwards and 2020 OLympic gold medalist Galal Yafai faced off at the kickoff press conference ahead of their all-British flyweight clash on November 30 at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Sunny Edwards: “I’ll be real, I really like Galal. We’ve spent a lot of time sparring, we’ve spent time on Team GB together, and even when he’s your rival because he’s getting picked for stuff over you, it’s not really about that. I’ve had a good relationship with Kal, Gamal said a few things on social media whether he’s trying to get in my head or sell the fight, or just let me know that he doesn’t like me, it doesn’t really matter to me, the fight is between me and Galal, we’re representing the Edwards name and the Yafai name.”

Galal Yafai: “Do you think I’m going to allow Sunny to come to Birmingham and just run rings around me? And do you think he’s just going to let me pressure him and beat him up? It’s not going to happen, we’re both going to do what we can to win…trust me, I do not want to Sunny, and he doesn’t want to lose to me.”