By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former two-division world champion Hugo “Cuatito” Ruiz (36-4, 32 KOs) will return to the ring on August 11 at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City with an opponent to be determined. Ruiz left the ring almost two years after his last fight in September 2016 when he lost the WBC super bantamweight championship to Hozumi Hasegawa. Ruiz has fully recovered from the nose injury suffered in his fight with Hasegawa.

Also on the card will be female legend Mariana “Barby” Juarez, who will expose the WBC bantamweight female title against Terumi Nuki.