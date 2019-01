WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and Amir “King” Khan will make a long-awaited announcement on Tuesday in London, England. Crawford, Khan, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, and Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith will be attending the press conference. Hmmmmmm. We wonder what this could be about?

Crawford-Khan is expected to take place on April 20th in New York City or Las Vegas.