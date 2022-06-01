June 1, 2022
Boxing News

Cletus Seldin returns June 11

WBA #11, IBF #15 super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (26-1, 22 KOs) puts his NABA title on the line against undefeated French challenger Rachid Jkitou (28-0, 20 KOs) in a 10 round main event on June 11 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

“I am excited to be back home after all these years.” said Seldin. “Nothing can compare to The Paramount crowds and amazing moments that I have built there over the years. This is a great fight against an undefeated fighter and I plan on defending my NABA title to get a big opportunity after this victory.”

Fight Club OC Weights
Radivoje Kalajdzic Update

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >