WBA #11, IBF #15 super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (26-1, 22 KOs) puts his NABA title on the line against undefeated French challenger Rachid Jkitou (28-0, 20 KOs) in a 10 round main event on June 11 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

“I am excited to be back home after all these years.” said Seldin. “Nothing can compare to The Paramount crowds and amazing moments that I have built there over the years. This is a great fight against an undefeated fighter and I plan on defending my NABA title to get a big opportunity after this victory.”