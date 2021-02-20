Chudinov-Chilemba finaliza en empate en Rusia El ex campeón de peso súper mediano de la AMB y actual campeón de oro de la AMB, Fedor Chudinov (23-2-1, 16 KOs) luchó por un sorprendente empate a diez rounds contra el ex contendiente Isaac Chilemba (26-7-3, 10 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Vegas City Hall, Krasnogorsk, Rusia. Ambos hombres tuvieron sus momentos con Chudinov con un buen cierre. Roy Jones Jr. estaba trabajando en la esquina de Chilemba. El resultado rompe una racha de nueve victorias consecutivas para Chudinov. Avanesyan detiene a Kelly en seis en Londres Povetkin-Whyte 2 pospuesta al 27 de marzo en Gibraltar

