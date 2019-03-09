In front of a packed crowd last night at the Comercio Club in Villa Dolores, Argentina, two-time world title challenger Javier “Chispita” Chacon (28-4-1, 9 KOs) scored a mild upset by defeating fellow Argentinean Luis Emanuel Cusolito (27-3, 21 KOs) via 10-round unanimous decision. Chacon turned up the heat on Cusolito to win by scores of 96-93, 97-93 and 98-92. Cusolito deducted two points by referee Gerardo Poggi, one in the seventh round for holding and again in the eighth for low blows. By winning, Chacon picked up the Argentina (FAB) and South American super bantamweight championships, plus a likely world rating.