Canelo-Saunders pelearán en ring de 22 pies El promotor Eddie Hearn confirmó que la pelea entre Canelo Álvarez y Billy Joe Saunders se llevará a cabo en un ring de 22 pies. Hearn declaró que el equipo Saunders originalmente acordó un ring de 20 pies, pero luego renegaron y exigieron un ring de 22 pies. Dijo que tenía que volver con Canelo, quien dijo que se despidió de inmediato. Tanto John Ryder como Carlos Gongora están en espera por si hay más reacciones de Saunders. Acosta debuta en Telemundo el viernes Preguntas y respuestas: Luis Nery

