The World Boxing Council has finalized the process of the appointment of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as WBC Franchise Champion. As a result, WBC interim champion Jermall Charlo is now confirmed as WBC middleweight champion of the world. Charlo will defend his WBC world championship this Saturday night in Houston vs. Brandon Adams.



During its recent mid-year meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, the WBC Board of Governors approved rule 3.26 of the WBC Rules and Regulations, which creates the designation of WBC Franchise Champion. The Franchise Champion is a special designation and status which the WBC may bestow to a current WBC world champion, who is also an elite boxer, and who has achieved and maintains the highest of statures in the sport. Under Rule 3.26, in its discretion, the WBC may, upon a 2/3rd vote of the Board of Governors, designate in each weight category one WBC Franchise Champion. A Franchise Champion shall enjoy special status with respect to his or her mandatory obligations, holding multiple titles and competing for titles of other organizations, as the WBC Board of Governors rules on a case-by-case basis.

The Franchise Champion designation is awarded exclusively by the World Boxing Council and considers the following mutual agreements between the WBC, the champion and his promoter

1. The Franchise Champion designation is exclusively by appointment of the WBC Board of Governors by a majority vote of the board.

2. This designation is not transferable and is exclusively to the fighter who receives such designation.

3. The Franchise Champion will be designated as WBC Emeritus Champion once he retires from boxing.

4. The Franchise Champion will proudly represent the WBC in every single fight as a reigning WBC champion, regardless of any specific conditions or titles being associated with all future fights. WBC rules and regulations will govern under the traditional conditions of boxing in the Franchise champion fights. WBC will approve through the franchise champion promoter every opponent scheduled to fight.

5. Franchise Champion agrees to participate in a minimum of two social responsibility events every year, organized and in conjunction with the WBC.

6. The WBC may recognize a WBC champion in the division or divisions where the Franchise champion currently competes.

7. The WBC may award a Diamond Championship belt in those fights in which the Franchise Champion engages. If the Franchise Champion loses, the winner will receive the Diamond belt and may be considered as mandatory contender of the division.