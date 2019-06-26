Undefeated WBA interim super bantamweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will make a 12-round homecoming title defense when he takes on Argentina’s Javier “Chispita” Chacon on August 24 in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes live from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Televised coverage also features rising unbeaten Stephen “CoolBoySteph” Fulton Jr. in a 12-round super bantamweight attraction against fellow undefeated contender Isaac Avelar, plus another showdown of unbeaten fighters will see Houston’s Darwin Price taking on Donovan Estrella in a 10-round super lightweight fight.