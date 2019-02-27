WBC, WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) hosted a press conference today at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City ahead of their 12-round unification fight during the celebratory weekend of Cinco de Mayo. The champion-vs.-champion event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, May 4 and will be streamed on DAZN.



Canelo Alvarez: “We’ll do what we always do to prepare ourselves to the fullest and to give the fans a great fight. This is not going to be an exception and we’re going to come out with our hands raised. We know his style is going to be very difficult, very complicated, but at this level, that’s what you have to face. We’re prepared, we’re going to train, and we’re going to work for whatever he’s going to bring. Anything can happen. We’ll go in there looking for the knockout but prepare for the 12 rounds, expecting the unexpected. We’re ready for it.”

Daniel Jacobs: “I never ever had it easy. I always had the long road, had to jump over hurdle after hurdle after hurdle, and when I step into the ring May 4th, that will be the last hurdle I ever have to step over because I will be declared the unified middleweight champion of the world. We have worked so hard for this moment…if you understand, boxing styles make fights. You can’t automatically think that because he defeated Golovkin, he’ll beat me. Physically I’m the bigger man. Golovkin was bigger than him and I’m bigger than Golovkin. Rocky was the biggest fighter that Canelo has faced, but he didn’t possess the skill set that I have. So, that’s the difference.”