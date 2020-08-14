Canelo Álvarez no peleará el 12 de Septiembre El campeón de franquicia Canelo Álvarez no peleará el 12 de septiembre. Está entrenando y Golden Boy está trabajando en una nueva fecha con DAZN. El campeón de peso mediano Jermall Charlo defiende contra Sergiy Derevyanchenko el 26 de septiembre. Información de Mandatorias del WBC

