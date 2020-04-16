Canadian promoter Dan Otter is currently preparing for his June 27th show at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. After three of his originally planned seven 2020 shows have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, he is very focused on seeing his June 27th card proceed as scheduled.

The main event will feature unbeaten local favorite Jessie Wilcox (15-0-2, 9 KOs) vs Andres Viera (10-2, 8 KOs) of Uruguay. The bout is scheduled for 10 rds and the vacant World Boxing Council United States (USNBC) Silver super welter title.

The co-feature will have WBC world ranked power punching Ryan Rozicki (12-0, 12 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-3, 6 KOs) of Argentina. Rozicki has won all of his fights inside the distance and is the current World Boxing Council International Silver cruiserweight champion.

In just three short years Otter’s Three Lions Promotions has become a key player in the Canadian market. His breakout year came in 2019 where five of his local shows sold out a maximum capacity of 6000 fight fans attending. He is also very active in his community where he donates proceeds from his events to local charities. He even did a small PPV that generated over an estimated 6,000 buys.

Otter is looking to expand into the United Kingdom market and he is hopeful to build something similar in Canada to what Matchroom Boxing is doing in the UK.

Rounding out the undercard on June 27:

Antonio Napolitano (5-0, 3 KOs) vs Hector Hurtado (4-1, 4 KOs) 6rds middleweights

Carolyn Redmond (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Beatriz Adriana Aguilar Jimenez (6-4-1, 1 KO) 6 rds welterweights

Joshuah Lupia (5-0, 5 KOs) vs Walter Jesus Roca Rivero (8-0, 6 KOs) 6 rds welterweights

Bradley Wilcox (9-0, 4 KOs) vs TBA lightweight