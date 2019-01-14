Rob “Bravo” Brant upset the odds to win a world title. For title defense number one, he’s returning to his favorite stomping grounds. Brant, a native of St. Paul, Minn., will defend his WBA “regular” middleweight title against the unbeaten Khasan Baysangurov on Friday, February 15 at Grand Casino Hinckley.

Brant, who stunned Japanese superstar Ryota Murata Oct. 20 via unanimous decision to win the title, will be making his 12th professional appearance at Grand Casino Hinckley. Rounding out the ESPN-televised tripleheader will be rising bantamweight star Joshua Greer Jr. defending his WBC Continental Americas belt in a 10-rounder versus Giovanni “Little Giant” Escaner and Mikaela Mayer making the second defense of her NABF female super featherweight crown in an eight-rounder versus Yareli Larios.

Brant-Baysangurov, Greer-Escaner, and Mayer-Larios will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The entire undercard will stream live on ESPN+