Starting June 9, Top Rank will hold twice-a-week fight cards in Las Vegas. According to lvrj.com, the cards will consist of four or five fights and air on ESPN platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout June and July.
—–
Governors of California, New York, and Texas have announced that pro sports leagues could begin returning in a few weeks without spectators. Boxing wasn’t specifically mentioned.
Boxing Buzz
Wow, thanks commissars! As if the sporting world needs your permission to do business.