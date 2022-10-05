Orlando resident and promoter Gonzalo Sapia will host an event Friday, October 21 at the Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. The eight round main event will feature unbeaten WBA #15 cruiserweight Serik Musadilov (13-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan versus Javier Gomez Rueda (21-17, 15 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

M&R Boxing Promotions, who promote Musadilo, will also have fighters Mark Bernaldez, Romero Duno, and Hugo Noriega on the undercard in separate bouts.

Rounding out the card…

Frank Diaz vs. Oscar Bravo 6 rds super featherweights

Mark Bernaldez vs. Marcello Williams super featherweights

Livan Navarro vs. TBA 8 rds welterweights

Romero Duno vs. TBA 8 rds lightweights

Luis Yamil Martinez Nieves vs. TBA 6 rds lightweights

Abel Gonzalez vs. Vitaliy Lozovskiy 6 rds super middleweights

Hugo Noriega vs. TBA 6 rds welterweights

Nestor Santana vs. TBA 6 rds heavyweights

Julio Rosa vs. Alberto Delgado 4 rds super lightweights

A’mire Lewis vs. Allen Terry 4 rds cruiserweights