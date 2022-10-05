Former world champion Can “Monster” Xu (18-3, 3 KOs) will battle Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez (18-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-round featherweight China versus Mexico donnybrook this Friday in the main event at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. It will be one of four bouts streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBox TV App.

Xu Can [reacting to Benitez recently saying he will knock Xu out]: “I will not be his stepping stone for bigger opportunities. I am the mountain he cannot climb. I have trained hard for this fight. I am in great condition. My performance against Benitez is the beginning of my comeback and the road back to a world title.”

In the co-featured bout, Cesar “Rainman” Francis (11-0, 6 KOs) will clash with Francisco “Roca” Armenta (12-1 4 KOs) for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) NABO junior welterweight title.

Also, unbeaten middleweight Darrelle Valsaint (5-0, 4 KOs meets Paul Mendez (21-3-2, 11 KOs) and middleweight Kanat Islam (28-1 22 KOs) returns against Javier Maciel (34-17, 23 KOs).