M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching) presents “Fight Night VIII” this Saturday (October 17th). The event will take place at the Media Pro Studios in Miami, Florida. The main event will feature Mark Bernaldez (20-4, 14 KOs) of the Philippines vs veteran Julian Evaristo Aristule (34-13, 17 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds in the super featherweight division.

It’s a quick turnaround for the promotion who just had an event less than a month ago. Regular events like this will continue in Miami for now per manager WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez). “This next event will make it three consecutive months of events. Another is already in the works for November,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card:

Brian Norman (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. (13-7, 5 KOs) 8 rds welterweights

Jameson Bacon (23-4, 15 KOs) vs. Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (6-8, 4 KOs) 8 rds welterweights

Jorge De Jesus Romero (17-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. (7-3-1, 2 KOs) 8 rds super bantamweights

Siarhei Novikau (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mariano Jose Riva (14-8, 8 KOs) 6 rds cruiserweights

Iron Alvarez (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Mike Fowler (7-30, 2 KOs) 6 rds super featherweights

Joahnys Argilagos (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Samuel Guiterrez (16-27-6, 6 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Christopher Rodriguez (Debut) vs. Marlon Kelly (1-0) 4 rds middleweights

Frank Diaz (2-0, 2 KOs) vs TBA 4 rds lightweights

Gianny Gracia (Debut) vs. Kyle Massoth(Debut) 4 rds super bantamweights

Isaac Carbonell (Debut) vs. Isaiah Quinones(Debut) 4 rds light heavyweights

Orestes Velazquez (Debut) vs. Celiel Castillo (Debut) 4 rds super lightweights

For tickets call (786)626-9916