May 9, 2018

Bösel, Kölling set for June 9 Euro title clash

European light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (27-1, 10 KOs) will defend against SES stablemate and mandatory challenger Enrico Kölling (25-2, 8 KOs) on June 9 at the Kohlrabizirkus in Leipzig, Germany.

Photo: Team SES/fotobasis.de

Dominic Bösel: “I’m really looking forward to Leipzig and have only the best memories of my fights here. I won all my last fights here by KO…on the 9th of June, there will be a big surprise. In addition to the European Championship, this is a kind of elimination for a world title opportunity – the winner is right up there!”

Enrico Kölling: “First and foremost, I will not let the the judges decide my future on June 9th. Dominic should know that I’m determined to win and a premature victory is my firm goal. Dominic should already know which way the wind blows. I’ve always liked the European belt!”

