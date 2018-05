Two-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) is a heavy double-digit favorite to dethrone WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Although moving from the 130lb to the 135lb division, Lomachenko is a whopping -2000 favorite at thegreek.com, while bovada.com has Loma pegged at -1400. The best odds on Linares are +1000, so we’re still a ways off from an arbitrage play.