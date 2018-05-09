Joe Smith Jr. returns June 30

After having his jaw wired shut for over six months following a loss to Sullivan Barrera, on June 30th Joe Smith Jr. (23-2 19 KOs) will make his return to the ring at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Embracing the moniker the “Common Man,” Local 66 Laborers Construction Union worker, Smith Jr., exploded onto the national boxing scene beginning in 2016. Backed by his union brothers, Smith Jr. would wield a sledgehammer by day and lace up his gloves to train by night. “I cannot wait to get back in the ring on June 30th,” stated Smith. “I have been looking forward to this day since I was told I needed surgery. I plan on showing why I am still one of the best in the light heavyweight division.”