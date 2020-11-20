Bohachuk-Adams collide Dec 3 The December 3 edition of Ring City USA at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, will feature unbeaten super welterweight Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) against Contender Season 5 winner and world title challenger Brandon Adams (21-3, 13 KOs) in the main event. Welterweights Brian Ceballo (11-0, 6 KOs) and Larry Gomez (10-1, 8 KOs) meet in the co-feature. NBCSN will televise. Foster TKOs Roman; Herandez, Zepeda win

