WBC #9 super featherweight O’Shaquie Foster (18-2, 11 KOs) won by ninth round TKO over WBC #7 Miguel “Mickey” Roman (62-14, 47 KOs) on Thursday night in a temporary ring built in the parking lot of Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles. Foster dropped Roman with a right hand in round one, but veteran ring warrior Roman hung tough until he was dropped again in round nine. Foster got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was :58. Foster retained his WBC silver title.



WBC #10 super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (30-1, 27 KOs) scored a third round KO over Eduardo Garza (15-3-1, 8 KOs). A body shot finished Garza. Time was 2:37.



Undefeated lightweight William Zepeda (22-0, 20 KOs) relentlessly battered Roberto Ramirez (23-3-1, 16 KOs) for five rounds before getting a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:43 of the fifth.



Cruiserweight Marco Deckmann (4-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Cristiano Pedro (2-3-1, 1 KO) over four rounds.