April 9, 2018

Blandamura Arrives in Japan

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Italian challenger against Japanese national hero, 2012 Olympic gold medalist and WBA middleweight champ Ryota Murata, Emanuele Blandamura (27-2, 5 KOs) arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday and engaged in a public workout today (Monday) at the Teiken Gym.

Blandamura, 38, might feel like a foreign challenger having come to Italy to challenge national hero, 1960 Olympic gold medalist and world champ Nino Benvenuti. The Italian said, “I wish to fight with intelligence. Murata is powerful, but I am faster. I’ll do my best.” His first crack at the world championship will take place at the Yokohama Arena on this coming Sunday.


Khan: Lo Greco an idiot, will be put in his place
Hurd-Lara Scorecard + new photos
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.