Khan: Lo Greco an idiot, will be put in his place

Amir Khan says that the personal attack from Phil Lo Greco in the build-up to their clash on April 21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, has fuelled his fire in training camp. Khan is back in England from training in San Francisco and is ready to lace them up for the first time in nearly two years – and in his first fight at home since April 2013 – against the Canadian. ESPN+ will televise in the U.S.

“He got personal at the press conference and that’s not right,” said Khan. “He’s going to pay for that. Talk about boxing, talk about me getting KO’d or getting beat – but going into my personal life is disrespectful and that’s made me angry.

“I want to show him who’s boss and put it on him, he needs to watch what he says. He’s an idiot and he’s going to be put in his place on April 21.

“The fans hate him now and he’s going to be in for a hostile night from the fans in Liverpool. British fans are the best in the world and he should’ve come here wanting to getting them on his side, but there’s no chance that will happen.

“There’s pressure in every fight and I know that lose and it’s game over for getting those huge fights. I cannot make any mistake and what he’s said in the press conference has only added more fuel to the fire.

“I’ve felt great in camp and I know that I need to be at my sharpest as I’ve been out for a while and I know that he’s going to think he can take advantage of that and upset the odds – but that’s not happening.

“Welterweight is where I want to be winning world titles at. The next two fights are going to be huge marquee names that make me a two-weight world champion. Eddie knows what I want and he’s got the plans down, I know I can win that World title this year but I cannot look past Phil, he’s coming to smash my dreams.”