By Jeff Zimmerman

The energetic and flamboyant Blair “The Flair” Cobbs is focused and ready to take on former jr welterweight champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker as the co-main event this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena, Fort Worth, Texas and shown live on DAZN. This is Cobbs first fight after suffering his first loss against Alexis Rocha in March. Cobbs has replaced Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach with Roger Romo, brother to Fernando Vargas and known for his boxing work with UFC superstar TJ Dillashaw.

