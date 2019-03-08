By Bob Newman at the scale

Dmitry Bivol 173.5 vs. Joe Smith Jr 173

(WBA light heavyweight title)



Maurice Hooker 140.5 vs. Mikkel LesPierre 138.75

(WBO jr welterweight title)

*Hooker has an hour to lose .5 pounds or he will lose the title on the scale.



Sean Monaghan vs Callum Johnson

Sergey Kuzmin 248.5 vs Joey Dawejko 250

Israil Madramov 151.5 vs Frank Rojas 152.5

Junior Younan 171.5 vs Derrick Findley 172

Otha Jones III 132.5 vs Giorgi Gelashvili 134.25

Nikita Ababiy 162.5 vs Corey Dulaney 160

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing – Eddie Hearn, Star Boxing – Joe DeGuardia, DiBella Entertainment – Lou DiBella, Main Events – Kathy Duva, World of Boxing – Dmitry Ivanov

Streaming – DAZN