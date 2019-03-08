March 8, 2019
Bivol, Smith, LesPierre make weight, Hooker heavy

By Bob Newman at the scale

Dmitry Bivol 173.5 vs. Joe Smith Jr 173
(WBA light heavyweight title)

Photo: Bob Newman

Maurice Hooker 140.5 vs. Mikkel LesPierre 138.75
(WBO jr welterweight title)
*Hooker has an hour to lose .5 pounds or he will lose the title on the scale.
Photo: Bob Newman

Sean Monaghan vs Callum Johnson
Sergey Kuzmin 248.5 vs Joey Dawejko 250
Israil Madramov 151.5 vs Frank Rojas 152.5
Junior Younan 171.5 vs Derrick Findley 172
Otha Jones III 132.5 vs Giorgi Gelashvili 134.25
Nikita Ababiy 162.5 vs Corey Dulaney 160

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Promoter: Matchroom Boxing – Eddie Hearn, Star Boxing – Joe DeGuardia, DiBella Entertainment – Lou DiBella, Main Events – Kathy Duva, World of Boxing – Dmitry Ivanov
Streaming – DAZN

