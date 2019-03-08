Unbeaten WBO #1, IBF #5 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Travis Reeves (17-4-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The 38-year-old Reeves was very game, but Yarde’s power was the difference. The bout was waved after Yarde landed a series of hard shots. Time was :48.

Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois (10-0, 9 KOs) scored an explosive second round KO over 6’8 Razvan Cojanu (16-6, 9 KOs). Dubois laid out Cojanu for the count with a massive left hook. Time was 2:48.

WBO #11 middleweight Liam Williams (20-2-1, 15 KOs) crushed Joe Mullender (11-3, 5 KOs) in two rounds to retain his British title. Williams dropped Mullender in round two, then brutally finished him with a flush right hand. Time 1:09.

Welterweight Chris Jenkins (21-3-2, 8 KOs) dethroned Johnny Garton (23-2-1, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in a clash for the British title. Scores were 119-109, 116-112, 117-112.

Unbeaten super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (7-0, 3 KOs) needed just 70 seconds to blow out Rod Douglas Jr (2-2) Three knockdowns.