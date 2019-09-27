September 27, 2019
Bika: I am ready for Nigel Benn

<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio “Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) is confident he will defeat former WBO, WBC super middleweight champion Nigel “Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) when they clash on November 23rd at the Resorts World Arena, NEC, Birmingham, England.

“I’m very excited to be back, and I’m very happy to be boxing a legend of the sport,” Bika said. “To become a legend, you have to beat a legend. I have fought the best in the world and I’m ready to do it again. I will win this fight, then I will start looking for a belt. I’m back, and I’m not going away!”

