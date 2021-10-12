WBC/IBF unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate, will defend his world titles against WBC #1 contender and 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) on December 17 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Artur Beterbiev: “I want to thank Bob Arum and Yvon Michel for bringing this event to Montreal. It’s been a dream of mine to defend my titles in front of the fans who have supported me my entire pro career,” Beterbiev said. “I look forward to defending my titles in dominant fashion.”

Marcus Browne: “This is the moment in my life that I’ve been waiting for and I’m ready to take advantage of it. I know exactly what I have to do to take the titles from Beterbiev and that’s what I’m going to do.

“Beterbiev is the most avoided champion out there. He’s a great fighter, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and is super strong. But I’m the better fighter and I’m here to show that come December 17. So, to my fans, know that I’m back and I’m here to stay. No controversial losses, no distractions, just straight work.”

Beterbiev-Browne will headline a world title tripleheader streaming live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. Undefeated light flyweight contender Kim Clavel will challenge for the WBC title, while former IBF junior middleweight world champion Marie-Eve Dicaire will attempt to regain her crown. Full details regarding the Clavel and Dicaire fights will be announced shortly.