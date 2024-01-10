Unbeaten unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) is a 5:1 favorite to keep his WBC/WBO/IBF world titles against former super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) on ESPN Saturday night at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. Beterbiev turns 39 years of age eight days after the fight. Smith is 33.

WBO bantamweight champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) is a 4:1 favorite to defend his world title against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs).

Unbeaten WBC #1, WBA #1, IBF #3, WBO #5 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) is a whopping 12:1 favorite to defeat Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs).