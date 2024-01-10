January 9, 2024
Boxing News

Beterbiev a 5:1 favorite over Smith

Unbeaten unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) is a 5:1 favorite to keep his WBC/WBO/IBF world titles against former super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) on ESPN Saturday night at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. Beterbiev turns 39 years of age eight days after the fight. Smith is 33.

WBO bantamweight champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) is a 4:1 favorite to defend his world title against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs).

Unbeaten WBC #1, WBA #1, IBF #3, WBO #5 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) is a whopping 12:1 favorite to defeat Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs).

Beterbiev-Smith Preview
A Great Year Begins for the WBC

  • I hope smith puts in a better effort than the Canelo fight . He was very disappointing in that fight very gun shy .

  • Yea Beterbiev is a beast, but he’s getting up there in age.

    He’d be wise to get a unified shot against Bivol as soon as possible then retire within there next year or two.

