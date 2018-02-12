Barrios-Bernardo on Sho-Extreme March 10

Undefeated 140-pound contender and San Antonio-native Mario Barrios will face Eudy Bernardo in a 10-round bout on SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME Saturday, March 10 from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

The SHO EXTREME telecast begins live at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features undefeated Alejandro Luna facing former world title challenger Richard Commey in a 12-round IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator. The IBF champion is Robert Easter, who Commey fought to close-split decision for the vacant IBF belt in 2016.

Also in undercard action at Freeman Coliseum, unbeaten prospect Brandon Figueroa takes on Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in an eight-round super bantamweight bout that, time permitting, will round out the SHO EXTREME telecast.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions in association with Leija-Battah Promotions, are priced at $250, $150, $75, $50 and $20 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or 210 556-7390.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by a showdown between three-division world champion Mikey Garcia and unbeaten IBF 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets and also features two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy taking on Kiryl Relikh in a rematch of their thrilling fight last May, this time for the vacant WBA 140-pound world title.