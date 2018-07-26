By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat, Joe Koizumi



Tomorrow (Saturday) will be a historic boxing day for the Japanese fraternity. In Qingdao, China, Japan’s WBO flyweight champ Sho Kimura will risk his belt against hard-punching Filipino Froilan Saludar under Max Power Promotions. Kimura, called Olympian killer, annexed the WBO 112-pound belt by upsetting two-time Olympic gold medalist Zou Shiming via eleventh round stoppage in Shanghai in July of the previous year and kept it against top contender and former Olympian Toshiyuki Igarashi by a ninth round halt on New Year’s Eve last. Froilan is the older brother of the newly crowned WBO 105-pound ruler Vic Saludar, and some insiders advise Kimura to take care of the zooming-up Filipino. Kimura reportedly scaled in at 50.65 kg (111.6 pounds) to 50.45 kg (111.2 pounds).



In Tokyo, Japan, we will watch a very sensational encounter of world-rated 122-pounders as national champ, WBC/WBA#7 Yusaku Kuga will face IBF#8 ranked ex-world challenger Shingo Wake at the Korakuen Hall. All the tickets have been completely sold out, which demonstrates the competitiveness of the hard-punching rivals. They both tipped the beam at 55.2 kilogram (121.75 pounds).



In Osaka, Japan, unbeaten 122-pound prospect Juiki Tatsuyoshi (8-0, 5 KOs), the 21-yer-old son of former WBC bantam titleholder Joichiro, will cope with Indonesian veteran champ Noldi Manakane over ten rounds. It will be an important test for Juiki to have his fists tested to prove his talents.

Only the problem is all the three bouts will take place almost at the same time.