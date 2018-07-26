The Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford summer series continues tomorrow with light flyweights taking center stage. Veteran Mario ‘Mayonesas´ Andrade (13-7-5, 3 KOs) of Mexico City gets a major opportunity to boost his career versus countryman and former world title challenger Saul ‘Baby´ Juarez (24-8-1, 13 KOs).



The 10 round main event will see the WBC Latin light flyweight title at stake. The site of the event will be the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.

Andrade is the perfect definition of perseverance. After dropping 5 of his first 9 fights he has won 6 of his last 7. He also has a draw with former world champion Oswaldo Novoa, one that he feels should have been a victory. It is a fresh start for Andrade on Friday. He is well aware that a win can see him vaulted into serious world title contention. He had an extremely grueling training camp but feels all the work he put in will be worth it come Friday.

What was your training camp like given the signficance of this fight to your career?

This was an extremely hard training camp. Very different from past training camps. I know that all the sacrifice will be worth it and see me with a winning result on Friday.

What do you know about Juarez?

He is very strong. He moves extremely well and effectively in the ring. He has experience and is proven.

What did you learn from your last fight in Japan?

Obviously I came with the mentality to win. I trained very hard for that fight. It did not go my way as the judges saw it for the local undefeated fghter. I also was at a weight disadvantage but it was an experience non the less. A wonderful opportunity overall.

Do you think that experience will help you in this fight?

For sure. All fights to me are an experience to learn. Especially that last one fighting in a foreign land vs a local fighter. All my fights and experiences I feel will come into play in my favor this Friday.

This time your fighting at home. Actually you both are. Do you feel the crowd will be divided on who they support?

Honestly I think he will have the majority of the support. He has been in the bigger fights and is more known.

You yourself actually had a signficant fight under your belt even though it was a draw vs former world champion Oswaldo Novoa. How did you see the outcome?

I thought I won. I didnt think he landed many punches at all on me. The judges saw it differently and I respect that. For me it was like a victory having drawn with a former world champion. Novoa was very strong and I hung in there with him. It gave me alot of confidence which I still have now going into my fight on Friday.

What is your style offighting?

I am elusive in the ring but I stay on the attack at the same time to accumulate points. If the knockout presents itself while I am on the attack I will go for the finish.

Is this your first time on Telemundo?

Yes it is. It is a major opportunity for me to get seen by so many people so I really want to take advantage.

What would a victory mean to you Friday?

It could change the course of my career in one night. My goal of challenging for a world title would become very close to reality. Juarez has had an opportunity. I want the same so I must beat him on Friday to get there.

* * *

6 More fights are scheduled, doors open 7:30 PM with the first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.