After his 80-second win over Samuel Vargas on Saturday, unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn called out former world champion Amir Khan. “Give me a proper test,” Benn told Sky Sports. “Give me Amir Khan. I know he’s too busy on reality shows and all that. But listen, if he wants it, he can get it.”

Khan responded via Twitter: “Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best. At his age, I was a world champ. Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he’s got a long way to go yet.”