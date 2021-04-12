After his 80-second win over Samuel Vargas on Saturday, unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn called out former world champion Amir Khan. “Give me a proper test,” Benn told Sky Sports. “Give me Amir Khan. I know he’s too busy on reality shows and all that. But listen, if he wants it, he can get it.”
Khan responded via Twitter: “Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best. At his age, I was a world champ. Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he’s got a long way to go yet.”
Nice to see Amir being complimentary. It would have surprised me if he took the fight. Khan should have to beat a world rated fighter or young lion to get an opportunity for a fight but we all know things don’t work that way.
When Khan was his age, he had been knocked out by Briedis Prescott.
I still have flashbacks of the brutal KO Alvarez inflicted on Khan when they fought. I am glad Khan still has his faculties from such a massive blow.
On a side note, Benn needs to quit picking on Khan as Crawford already showed us Khan is not the fighter he once was. Khan is done!
He didn’t call out Crawford I noticed.. he looked good talking and sounding confident but there were a few obvious names that he avoided. He’d prefer another fighter to fight them first imo. But he looks good.. not sure if that fight was a no standing 8 count. I would have like to see that and maybe watch him for an extra round or two if that was possible.. but he looks fast and strong. I do believe that he shouldn’t move too fast though.. I didn’t see anything too special yet, but I think he can develop more. I do like the confident though.. it makes me want to watch him.
I don’t think he called out Spence or Pac either. He is probably just calling out names which are a step up and maybe realistic.
TBH , I prefer it when a fighter calls out names of fighters he could realistically fight/beat as opposed to those who call out a fighter who they know they have zero chance of fighting – just for profile
TRANSLATION FROM AMIR’S BULL SHIT,
Amir: Conor, I know you’re great. I know you will knock me out & beat my ass in the process. But, Conor. I am an established brand. You want me for my name and THE GATE. To beat me up, you need to expand your brand. Capiche. Bottom line, point blank, I need to get paid. And son, you don’t have the bread to make this sandwich. Nor the meat.
I agree with this for the most part. The only thing i disagree with is that Khan would never fight someone like Benn, regardless of the ‘brand’, because he would consider it too dangerous for his legacy. That fight would already be a big money fight because of the Benn name. Easy sell in Britain anyway and he would probably make more than he did against Crawford. The only way Khan would fight Benn is if he literally got to Canelo status. That way Khan could pretend he “fears noone” as he says. Khan had a good career to a point, but i cannot stand this muthafucka anymore.
Khan just being Khan i guess. Anyone remotely dangerous is just dismissed as unproven. He was perfectly happy to fight Vargas.
Leave alone Khan, Conor. Call a young fighter named Jaron Ennis, he could expose you better
This is exactly what I was thinking. Two big welterweight wins this weekend from two young and undefeated fighters – lets see them in with each other now. No need for them to go picking on older guys, two or three fights (if that) from retirement.
Noone should be defending Khan anymore. He had a good career overall, but at present he has to be one of the biggest wankers on the planet. He just isn’t willing to put anything on the line anymore. Canelo and Crawford weren’t risks to his legacy. He was perfectly happy to fight Samuel Vargas, but apparently Benn has a long way to go. I am not even saying Khan couldn’t beat Benn, but there is no way the bullshitter would ever risk it, so there is no point talking about it in depth.
P.s. yes Ennis really looks amazing
Amir hasn’t fought in nearly two years, he needs to most likely focus on retirement and his future. The Brook fight never happened so no need for Amir to fight a young and hungry lion like CB…