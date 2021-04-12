Boxing Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe believes 3:1 underdog Liam Williams (23-2-1, 18 KOs) has what it takes to dethrone unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live worldwide on DAZN.

“Demetrius is a slippery customer with bags of skill, but I think Liam needs to get in there, get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest,” said Calzaghe. “If he does that, I think he could take the belt on points and even force a late stoppage. It’ll be a hard night’s work, but he’s got the tools to get it done and I’d love to see him bring the belt back to Wales.”