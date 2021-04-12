Boxing Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe believes 3:1 underdog Liam Williams (23-2-1, 18 KOs) has what it takes to dethrone unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live worldwide on DAZN.
“Demetrius is a slippery customer with bags of skill, but I think Liam needs to get in there, get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest,” said Calzaghe. “If he does that, I think he could take the belt on points and even force a late stoppage. It’ll be a hard night’s work, but he’s got the tools to get it done and I’d love to see him bring the belt back to Wales.”
I fully expect Andrade to win this fight in 9-3, 8-4 fashion.
I’ll take that bet.
For now, I still favor Andrade. Andrade better not underestimate Williams’ ability to create pressure and physical inside fighting with some pop.
Andrade will need to increase his punch output to maintain proper distance (while scoring) and to minimize getting out hustled by an aggressive Williams.
Calzaghe used the word “IF” he does a # of things, “get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest” “THEN” he could win. He’s saying there is “a chance” as one countryman rooting for another but not stating or predicting a definite win. It’s a possibility but he is more hoping, than predicting.. I’m sure it will be a good fight, but if the going gets tough Andrade may play it safe.
Andrade is one exceptionally BORING fighter who has a worthless paper belt. This guy is the remedy for insomnia! Him and Plant are 1A and 1B for most boring fighters today!
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz