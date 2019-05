By Joe Koizumi

Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado (33-4, 30 KOs) kept his IBF 108-pound belt by winning a unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 118-110) over Reiya Konishi (17-2, 7 KOs), Japan, over twelve hard-fought rounds on Sunday at the Portopia Hotel in Kobe, Japan.

