By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Forestville, MD super middleweight Alantez “SlyAza” Fox scored a sixth-round TKO over a game but overmatched Nick “Machine Gun” Brinson of Geneva, NY in the main event of the Tricky Entertainment card at the Entertainment And Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Fox established his left jab very early in the contest, keeping Brinson off balance and knocking him down in the first round. Brinson tried to rough Fox up inside but Fox was able to stick to his game plan.

By the fifth round, Brinson could not continue any offense against Fox. At 2:46 of the sixth round, Brinson’s corner asked referee Kenny Chevalier to stop the bout.

Fox raises his record to 25-1-1, 12 KO’s. Brinson’s record drops to 19-5-2, nine KO’s.

In the co-feature bout, DC super featherweight “The Dark Menace” Tiara Brown put on a dominant performance on route to stopping Angel “Non-Stop” Gladney of Columbia, SC in the sixth round. The win gives Brown her first regional title, the NABO Super Featherweight title.

Brown was in complete control in the contest. She landed shots from outside and inside. Gladney tried to compete from the outside, then she tried to work inside on Brown. Neither plan worked due to Brown’s accurate output. Brown didn’t knock Gladney down but she battered her enough to force Kenny Chevalier to stop the contest at 34 seconds of the sixth round.

Brown remains undefeated at 8-0, six KO’s. Gladney is 10-15-1, six KO’s.

DC featherweight Jordan “Shortdog” White won a six-round unanimous decision over former world title contender Christian Esquivel of Temoya, Mexico at the Entertainment And Sports Arena in DC.

White had the upper hand, landing solid shots. Esquivel returned some shots in kind but could not stay with White’s output of punches. White won by scores of 60-54 (twice) and 59-55. White is now 8-1, six KO’s while Esquivel falls to 30-18-1, 23 KO’s.

Hyattsville, MD junior welterweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris won his bout by third-round disqualification over Anthony “Psycho” Woods of Nassau, Bahamas at the Entertainment And Sports Arena in DC.

Harris was in complete control of the bout battering Woods with punches from all angles. Referee Billy Johnson took three points away from Woods for excessive holding, forcing the disqualification.

Harris remains undefeated at 16-0, eight KO’s. Woods is now 10-23, 3 KO’s.