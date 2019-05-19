Former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has commented on WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s devastating first round KO of Dominic Breazeale via social media.

“I’d just like to say ‘well done’ to Deontay Wilder in knocking out Dominic Breazeale,” said Fury. “I got that prediction quite correct. Anyone who wants to go toe-to-toe with Deontay Wilder will have the same fate as Dominic Breazeale and the rest of his other 40 victims. Anthony Joshua, you’ll get it as well, same thing will happen to you mush. Dillian Whyte, you’ll get it as well. The Bronze Bomber is the most fearsome, most destructive puncher in the heavyweight division. But it’s just a pity that he had to lose to the Gypsy King. Anyone who stands in front of Deontay Wilder, he will knock ’em out. Deontay Wilder is the second baddest man on the planet behind the Gypsy King, a.k.a. Tyson Fury, the number one heavyweight in the world. Nobody can beat me. Can’t be touched.”

Fury returns to the ring June 15 in Las Vegas against unbeaten Tom Schwarz.