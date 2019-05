Super welterweight knockout artist Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (14-0, 14 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a fifth round TKO over former world title challenger Freddie “El Riel” Hernandez, (34-11, 22 KOs) on Sunday night at the Avalon in Hollywood, California. A barrage of hard punches sent Hernandez to a knee and referee Wayne Hedgpeth ruled Hernandez couldn’t continue. Time was 1:40. After the fight, the 40-year-old Hernandez announced his retirement.