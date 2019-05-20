Unbeaten 19-year-old Cris Reyes will make his main event debut at Battle at the Boat 121 on Saturday, June 1 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. Reyes, who sports a spotless 6-0 record with 5 KOS, will face Jose Marrufo (12-8-2, 1 KO) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

“Cris Reyes is one of the most exciting young boxers in the Northwest and he’s just getting started,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “The kid has speed and power. He’s just a natural inside the ring.”

Reyes’ most recent triumph came on March 3 when he scored a second-round victory by knockout over Abdul Kamara.

The young fighter made his Battle at the Boat debut on March 17, 2018, scoring a victory by first-round knockout over Nicholas Credit.

Marrufo, who fights out of Phoenix, Arizona, brings a two-fight winning streak into the main event, having handed Willie Shaw his first career setback in his most recent appearance on March 23. Shaw entered the contest a perfect 9-0.

In addition to the main event, Battle at the Boat 121 will also feature Reyes’ Tenochtitlan Boxing Club teammate Niko McFarland (4-4-1, 1 KO) against Nick Brindise (2-0) and a female bought between Brittany Sims, who is making her pro debut, and Myasia Oglesby (0-1). Three other bouts between local fighters will make up the rest of the card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

