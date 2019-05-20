By Rick Scharmberg

Photos: Courtney Gale

Hector “Macho Time” Camacho Jr. (59-7-1, 33 KOs) made a successful return to the ring after nearly two years with a first round KO over Victor “El Pollito” Abreu (9-6, 5 KOs) in the main event at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Camacho Jr., son of the late, legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho, focused his attack to the body of the taller Abreu, before dropping him for the count with a right hook to the body at 2:07 of the opening round of the scheduled 8 round middleweight bout.



“I am looking to stay busy and make one more run at a title. I fight in Puerto Rico on August 10th,” stated the 40-year-old Camacho after the bout.

In the co-feature, Steven “Swift” Pulluaim (3-1, 1 KO) used his height and reach advantages to upset local favorite Vinnie “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a four round welterweight bout.

Pulluaim kept Kirkley on the outside with his jab for most of the bout, while Kirkley tried his best to find a way inside. Pulluaim controlled the action from the beginning, taking the first two rounds big with jabs to the head and body of Kirkley, as well as two and three punch combinations to the head.

Midway through round two, they clashed heads, but referee Eddie Claudio didn’t call it, and no one was cut. Round three was closer, as Kirkley began jabbing his way inside, but Pulluaim took this round as well. Kirkley found something in round four. He started landing right hands, doubling up on them to the head, going to the body, and using it as a counter. Kirkley took the round, but he ran out of time.

The scores were 40-36 (twice) and 39-37 in favor of Pulluaim.

Talabisco stops Siberius

It took longer for ring announcer Nino Del Buono to introduce his opponent than it took Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (4-0, 4 KOs) to take out Machiavelli “Polydeuces” Siberius (0-6) in their schedeuled four round heavyweight bout.

Talabisco, a southpaw, took it right to Siberius, which is his custom. He has a nice straight left hand, and he used it to pin Siberius against the ropes, where he would unload his arsenal. Siberius could do little more that cover up as Talabisco fired away. Eventually, Siberius sagged to his haunches, where he took referee Vic Dewysocki’s full ten-count at 1:45 of the opening round.

Mullens hammers King

Volume punching Brandon “King Bran” Mullins (5-0, 2 KOs) completely outworked 30-fight veteran Dontre “Pound for Pound” King (7-21-2, 3 KOs), taking a unanimous decision in a four round middleweight bout.

Mullins looked to mix it up right away with his shorter opponent, but King used his survival skills, which included movement, as well as holding when Mullins got too close. King was warned for holding in the opening round.

Midway through round two, King turned to his left just as Mullins fired a right to the body. The blow landed on King’s lower back, and he went down. Referee Claudio ruled the blow accidental, and offered King the alloted 5-minutes of rest. King took about a minute to compose himself before returning to action.

The break did little to rejunivate King, and Mullins continued to work him over with a variety of punches, which now included right uppercuts to the head and body. In round three, King was docked a point for holding the ropes. In round four, Mullins had King reeling and ready to go when the bout ended.

Brandon Mullins won by the score of 40-35 across the board.

Murray outpoints Espeut

David “One-Two” Murray (9-2-1, 6 KOs) fought a nice tactical fight to take a unanimous decision over Andre “Hammer Time” Espeut (5-8, 4 KOs) in a four round middleweight contest.

Murray gained respect early with a right, followed by a counter right over Espeut’s left hook, and a hard right-left combination. In the last minute of round one, Murray settled in and began to control things with his jab.

Round two was close, as Murray began going to the body of Espeut. Murray kept up body attack in round three, and it began to pay dividends. A hard right-left to the body, followed by a left hook-right hand combination to the head forced Espeut to hold. Espeut landed two nice right hands at the bell.

Action was stopped briefly seconds after the fourth round began to replace Espeut’s mouthpiece.

Committed to his jab throughout, Murray used it almost exclusively in the final round, with the exception of a hard overhand right-left hook-right to the body combination he landed at the one minute mark.

Murray won the fight going away by three identical scores of 40-36.

Stevens overwhelms Benson

David “Dynamite” Stevens (2-0, 1 KO) completely overwhelmed Kwame “Boot the Boxer” Benson (0-2) in their four round cruiserweight bout. Stevens made his point early in round one with a big right hand to Benson’s head. The attack then shifted to Benson’s body. Stevens proved to be a good combination puncher, and he may have won the opening round 10-8 without the benefit of a knockdown.

The knockdown would come in round two, when Stevens landed a sharp right to Benson’s body. Stevens punctuated the second round with a big left hook-straight right combination at the bell. Stevens kept up his work rate in the final two rounds. He was warned for hitting low in round three, but still won the bout going away.

The scores were all 40-35 in favor of Stevens.

Horne demolishes DeShields

Maurice “War Time” Horne (5-0, 4 KOs) continued his path of destruction in his young career, taking out Leon DeShields (0-6) in the opening round of their scheduled four round light heavyweight bout.

Horne, a lefty, dropped DeShields three times. The first knockdown came from a left-right combination. Thirty seconds later, Horne connected with a right hook to the body that dropped DeShields for a brief count. Seconds later, Horned landed a right to the body that again dropped DeShields, and convinced referee Vic Dewysocki to stop the bout. The end came at 1:31 of the first round.

Krahl stops Kirby

Taylor “TK” Krahl (1-0) made a successful pro debut with an impressive second round TKO over Dameron “Bruiser” Kirby (0-4) in a scheduled four round light heavyweight bout.

Krahl suffered a cut along his left eye in the opening minute of the bout, and immediately stepped up the pace. He dropped Kirby near the end of the round with a body shot. Krahl’s corner did a great job handling the cut between rounds, as Krahl stood while being worked on.

Krahl went right back to work in round two, and dropped Kirby again, this time with a left hook a minute into the round. In the final seconds, Krahl landed a huge right hand that put Kirby down again. Ref Claudio halted the bout just as the round ended. Kirby beat the count, but was in no condition to continue. The end came at 3:00 of the second round.

Riley decisions Smith

Justin “Showtime” Riley (1-1-1) avenged a previous draw, taking a close unanimous decision over Hakim “No Limit” Smith (1-2-1) in their four round junior welterweight contest.

Smith took the opening round, but Riley, in spite of losing his mouthpiece early on, took round two. Rounds three and four were very close, but Riley held a slight edge in taking the final rounds of what was an entertaining contest.

All three judges favored Riley by the score of 39-37.

Jeremias halts Lynch

Portugese amateur standout Milton Jeremias (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut with a second round stoppage over Nyrone “Hard Work” Lynch (0-5) in their scheduled four round lightweight bout.

Fighting in the stand-up European style, Jeremias looked like a seasoned pro as he systematically broke Lynch down with two and three punch combinations. A barrage of unanswered shots from Jeremias with Lynch firing back compelled Ref Claudio to stop the bout at 1:09 of round two.

The big ten-bout card was promoted by Dee Lee Promotions, with Nick Tiberi doing the matchmaking.