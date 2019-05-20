By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

A wild night of boxing was promoted by Second 2 None Promotions in Dearborn, MI at the Dearborn Civic Center on Saturday night.



The main event of the evening had DiBella Entertainment signed Ardreal Holmes facing off with Lanardo Tyner in a super welterweight six-round contest. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Holmes (UD 60-54, 60-54, 58-56).

Tyner, who has often taken fights on short notice, could not handle the length and size of 6’2” Holmes. In the second Round, Holmes was able to catch Tyner with a short left that stopped Tyner from trading with the bigger fighter. Two accidental low blows by Holmes had Tyner shaken a bit. Tyner, then, began to jar with Holmes’ corner and yell at his fans. Round three had Tyner able to hit with lunging hooks. In Round four, Tyner tracked Holmes into corners. But Holmes had the ability to land clean, crisp counters while maneuvering out of Tyner’s way. The fifth had Holmes working the right side of Tyner’s body. With Tyner trying to get inside, Holmes was often firing first. Round six we saw Tyner return a wicked low blow to Holmes, as the fight ended.

For Tyner the loss drops him to (35-16-2, 22 KOs). Holmes (9-0, 4 KOs) took a big step up with records, but did face a much smaller Tyner. As the development of Holmes continues, let’s look to see if he is still able to be pushed back by bigger opponents.

The super welterweight co-main event kind of showed how the night gained some odd injuries and decisions. Referee Ron Cunningham ruled an accidental foul that produced a cut to the right eye of Joe Hughes (6-3, 4 KOs). Since the foul happened after two rounds, the scores of the judges came into play. All three had the bout (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) in favor of the long and lean Leon Lawson (10-0, 4 KOs).

Super lightweight Sonny Fredrickson got some work in against Joseph Laryea (25-11, 19 KOs). Laryea dropped to a knee in the 2nd Round. Referee Ansel Stewart counted him out. Laryea appeared to have broken his hand. Sonny improved to (21-1, 14 KOs) with a 2nd Round TKO. When asked about how often he wanted to fight this year, Sonny mentioned, “At least two more. Maybe three.” Fredrickson, whose future remains bright, is, also, signed by DiBella Entertainment.

The super featherweight battle that turned into Fight of the Night featured Jose Homar Rios (2-6-1, 1 KO) vs. Jalen Stephenson (3-1-1, 2 KOs). Their 4-Round hard fought bout continued back and forth. They both fought in close distance. This left neither of them being able to pull away in the scorecards. All three judges saw it the same way (38-38, 38-38, 38-38) Draw.

Often discussed and highly decorated amateur star, Tommy Robinson (1-0) made his pro debut at featherweight. Robinson had a great solid 1st Round. He fired hard right hooks, which he admitted was his favorite punch, after the fight. His opponent, LaBaron Briggs (0-1) had no answer for the new pro, as all three judges scored the bout (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) for a UD for Robinson. After the fight, Tommy said his performance was, “Excellent. I could’ve stopped him, but my coach told me to get the rounds in.” Robinson is the twin brother of Tony Robinson, another pro fighter.

Lightweight James Taylor punched a perfect game, defeating Kendrick Latchman (1-9-1, 1 KO) in a UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36). Taylor, who made the fight look easy, improved to (2-0, 1 KO).

Light heavyweight Sinan Fradi (6-1, 3 KOs) showed a ton of heart over four rounds defeating Cody Baker (0-2) in a SD (38-37-Fradi, 38-37-Baker, 38-37-Fradi). Fradi overcame a broken right hand, with a bone punctured through the skin in the 1st Round. He, also, got knocked down in the 2nd Round but held on for the victory. Both fighters put on a hard fought bout for the fans in attendance. The SD showed them just how close the fight was.

William Hill (3-4, 1 KO) pulled off a slight upset by beating welterweight Anjel Lerma (1-1, 1 KO). Lerma was beaten three rounds of the scheduled 4-Round fight, until Referee Ron Cunningham stopped it, as Lerma took a knee. The 31 second 3rd Round TKO made Hill look better than his incoming record showed.

Super middleweight Clay Collard (1-0-1) who had over 10 professional MMA fights made Tipton Walker (6-0-1, 3 KOs) work the early rounds of the 6-Rounder. In the later rounds, Collard picked up the pace. The judges scored the bout a Majority Draw (58-56 Walker, 57-57, 57-57).

The night opened with a Technical Draw in a super bantamweight 4-Round contest. An accidental head bunt by Deron Smith (0-4-2) made it so his opponent Juan Nobles (2-1-1, 2 KOs) could no longer compete.

The Second 2 None Promotions team, led by promoter Vi Tran and Kenny Moore, did an excellent job for providing a good card for the fans of boxing in the Detroit area. The fights were matched by Kenny Moore. In a rare night of three draws, 2 broken hands, and a 2nd Round cut that led the judges to the scorecards, the fans still left satisfied, while they were able to see some of boxing’s rising stars in Lawson, Fredrickson, and Holmes.