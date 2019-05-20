May 20, 2019
Hughie Fury back in action Saturday

Former WBO heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury will make his long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England. Fury (21-2, 11 KOs) is coming off his IBF eliminator decision loss to Kubrat Pulev last October in Sofia, Bulgaria. His opponent is Canadian Chris “The Natural” Norrad (17-0, 8 KOs). Norrad is a former lumberjack and the Hennessy Sports press information gets into the spirit saying Norrad expects to “chop down” Fury and holler “Timber” over Hughie’s crestfallen 6’6 frame.

