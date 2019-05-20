Boxing makes a quick return to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida on Friday with M&R Promotions again promoting. The initial installment of its new boxing series was a big hit this past March 22 with not an empty seat in the venue.

Unbeaten world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (19-0, 10 KOs) of Nicaragua will headline the card. Lopez, now based in Miami, will defend his NABA title against David Reyes “Zamorita” Cota (21-4-1, 10 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. Lopez’ manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) expects continued success for the series. “M&R Promotions saw Miami boxing fans show their support with their large turnout the first time around. All indications show the same for this next event,” said Ramirez.

Lopez spoke on his upcoming fight and goals for 2019.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had a very good preparation for this fight. I immediately started training for this fight just days after my last fight March 22. As a fighter, it’s always good to stay on weight and not to gain to much weight between fights. I am definitely ready for Friday.

How are you adapting to life in the United States away from your native Nicaragua.

It’s natural for one to miss his family and homeland. My manager has made the transition much easier. He took me into him his home, takes me to the gym daily, and treats me like I am part of his family. I can’t ask for anything more.

You moved up from super flyweight to the bantamweight division about a year ago. Are you feeling settled into the division now?

I feel really good at bantamweight now. I am comfortable with the weight and make the weight comfortably.

Your KO percentage has dropped off a bit having gone the distance in your last four fights. What are your thoughts on this?

I think this can be seen as positive as well. My confidence is growing as I know that I am more than capable of going the championship distance and winning. If the knockout is there, I will take it for sure but I have learned so much in all of my 10 round distance wins.

What do you know about your opponent?

From what I can see he will be right there in front of me. He seems to come straight forward. I will box smart and be ready for what he brings.

What are your personal goals for 2019?

William will make all final decisions with regards to my boxing career. If a world title eliminator is presented to me by him this year I would love that opportunity.

* * *

The other featured bout has local favorite Harold “King” Calderon (19-0, 12 KOs) pursuing his first professional title vs Marcelo Fabian Szowski (18-8-3, 0 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and for the WBC Fecarbox welterweight title.

The undercard will have a host of prospects

Josec “Esorpion” Ruiz(18-2-3, 13 KOs) vs Nicolas “El Zurdo” Velazquez(11-5, 3 KOs) lightweights 8 rds

Mark “Machete” Bernaldez(18-2, 12 KOs) vs David Berna (17-7, 16 KOs) super featherweights 8rds

Alexi “Hurricane” Collado (22-2, 20 KOs) vs Szilveszter Ajtaj (13-14-1, 7 KOs)super featherweights 6rds

Yohannys “Pequeno Gigante” Argilagos (1-0, 1 KO)vs Juan Centeno (3-2-1, 1 KO) super flyweights 4rds

Daniel “Raspy” Placeres (8-1, 7 KOs) vs Demetrius Wilson(2-13, 0 KOs) super lightweights 4rds

Manuel “Sweet Dreams” Correa debut vs Devin “D Iron Soldier” Parker (2-12, 2 KOs) super featherweights 4 rds

Osmel “El Puchi” Mayorga (1-0, 7 KOs) vs Jack Grady (0-8-1, 0 KO) super lightweights 4rds