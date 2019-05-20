By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #2 super-flyweight Andrew Moloney (19-0, 12 KOs) is raring to go on June 15 at Tweets Head’s Seagulls Stadium.



He squares off against tough Mexican Ruben Montoya (14-5-1, 9 KOs), who last shared a ring with one of the legends of the lighter weights, Brian Viloria alongside former world champions Pedro Guevara and Paul Butler. This will be a co-main event on the Dragon Fire Boxing – Kingscliff Stables Boxing Mania 6.

Moloney said, “I am over the moon to link up with Top Rank and thank you to my manager Tony Toj and the people at Top Rank for having belief in myself that I can get to the very top and be a world champion this year. That is the realistic goal and I believe that Top Rank is the promotional outfit that will make that become a reality.

“This could well be the last time I box in Australia for a long time, so I need to go out in style and I am very confident I will put on a show alongside Jason that people will remember for a long time. The future is bright but the present is just as bright.”