Boxeo Telemundo Ford in association with Experience Kissimmee Tourism Council kicks off their Fall series this Friday. The main event will feature two-time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-5-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico vs WBA #4, WBO #5, IBF #9 flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (21-2-1, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico.



It will be another classic matchup of the popular Mexico vs Puerto Rico fight series. The bout is scheduled for 10 round and the WBO/NABO flyweight title. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida with Felix “Tuto” Zabala’s All Star Boxing promoting. Alejo knows he is the underdog coming in but is confident his preparation will lead him to victory.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was a strong training camp. This is a very important fight to my career.

Are you excited about fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

It has had me very motivated throughout my training camp. Alot of viewers will be seeing me fight for the first time.

I definitely feel much more comfortable at this weight

What do you know about your opponent?

He is a very skilled fighter. He has quick hand speed and very good footwork. He has fought multiple mexican fighters and had success. This is going to be a really good fight like many other Mexican vs Puerto Rican fighters in the history of the series in boxing.

Do you believe your world title experiences will be a factor into this fight?

I have fought big names in the lighter divisions without a doubt. However, I feel the more determined and prepared will be the one who succeeds in this fight.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I like to exchange punches and go toe to toe. I am not a limited fighter though and can adapt to other styles.

You lost your first three fights as a professional. Then won 20 straight leading to your valiant world title loss to Donnie Nietes. How were you able to turn your career around?

The motivation to provide for my family was a major factor. I laso have a lot of pride and was not about to quit. I live in a big boxing city and could not see myself leaving the sport without leaving my mark in it.

What are you immediate goals should you pull off this upset?

I have to win this fight first and foremost then I can look into another run at a world title.

* * *

The co-feature of the night sees the return of Christian “Macho Time” Camacho (7-1 1 KO) son of the legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho. He squares off against Mexico City’s Issac Cerda (6-2 1 KO) in a 6 round featherweight bout.

“Bomba” Gonzalez vs “Pinky” Alejo airs live on Telemundo November 16th at 11:35 EST/ Check local listings.

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.