By Ricardo Ibarra

Facing off with his fourth undefeated opponent in eighteen months, rising Jr. lightweight prospect Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (13-0, 4 KOs) will risk his own unblemished record on Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, taking on Georgia’s Headley Scott (11-0, 10 KOs) in the main event of Brian Halquist Productions’ 118th edition of the ‘Battle at the Boat’ series.

Cabrera-Mioletti is looking to close out what has already been a highly productive year with a win over another stern opponent. In January, he kicked off 2018 with an eight round unanimous decision victory over former USBA lightweight title holder Tyrone Harris. He followed that up two months later with perhaps his most impressive win to date, stopping then undefeated prospect Ray Lampkin in the second round. He’s had two subsequent wins since, handing Elijah Pierce his first loss as a pro via unanimous decision in June and stopping former interim world title challenger Carlos Padilla in the fourth round two months ago. Local excitement about his prospects as a viable future contender have been growing for Cabrera-Mioletti, as he continues to improve with each outing. The quick-handed 24-year-old boxer, who fights out of Chicago but is originally from nearby Seattle, has steadily built on his momentum over the past twelve months and he’s hoping to continue to climb the boxing ladder with a win on Saturday.

The heavy-handed Scott, of Jonesboro, Georgia, will come into the ring with his own impressive resume, having scored ten of his eleven wins inside the distance, with all but two of those knockout victories coming within two rounds. In his most recent fight he notched a second round TKO over journeyman Justin Johnson in May. He’ll be taking his biggest step up in competition against Cabrera-Mioletti, though.

The two combatants will square off in a ten round bout in the Jr. lightweight division. An interesting five fight undercard will make up the rest of the show, courtesy of promoter Brian Halquist and matchmaker Andy Nance.

In the semi-main event, the always exciting Jorge Linares (4-2, 3 KOs), of Seattle, will look to rebound from a disappointing first round loss to Shea Green in September, taking on Salem, Oregon’s Marco Cardenas (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight. Linares has become a crowd favorite in Tacoma over the past two years, due in part to his aggressive, yet defensively lacking style, which has made for some great fights at the Emerald Queen, even when he’s on the losing end. He had been on a two-fight winning run before getting caught and stopped by Green. Cardenas, an equally aggressive fighter with a fan-friendly style, is looking to shake off fourteen months of ring-rust. His last fight took place in September of 2017, when he engaged in an all-out war against Ricardo Maldonado, losing a five round unanimous decision. Linares and Cardenas will meet in a Jr. welterweight bout that promises to deliver fireworks.

Auburn, Washington’s Niko McFarland (1-4-1, 1 KO) will return to the ring after a one-year break from the sport to take on Kevin Davila (2-7-2, 1 KO), of Spanaway, Washington, in a welterweight contest. McFarland, who is a better fighter than his record might suggest, has been matched tough in his six fights as a pro. He lost twice to Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti early in his career and held local fan-favorite Shae Green to a draw after losing a competitive fight in their first encounter. He’s hoping to add his second professional win after stopping Keith Wolf in the first round in his last fight last November. Davila, meanwhile, is looking to add on to his recent success after his third round knockout win over Jesse Barich in Portland this past August—only the second win in his six-year career as a boxer. The two welterweights will square off over four rounds.

In other four round bouts, Yakima’s Gilberto Duran (1-1, 1 KO) will take on the pro debuting Luis Gomez in a Jr. lightweight contest; Juan Gomez (2-0, 2 KOs), also of Yakima, faces Carlos Hernandez, who is making his pro debut, in a Jr. lightweight tilt; and finally, Tri-Cities, Washington’s Roman Avetsiyan and Juan Jackson will make their pro debuts against each other in a light heavyweight match-up.

Doors to the Emerald Queen Casino’s I-5 showroom open at 7 p.m. with the first bout set to kick off the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. For more information visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.