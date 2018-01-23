Over 70,000 Joshua vs. Parker Tickets Sold

Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the World Heavyweight title unification clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office – and a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Monday January 29. Joshua and Parker clash for the IBF, WBA Super and WBO World titles on a historic night of boxing in Wales, and after going on sale at midday today only a limited number of £300 and £600 tickets remain available for sale from the official ticketing partner, www.StubHub.co.uk. A number of production holds priced at £40, £60 and £80 go on sale at www.StubHub.co.uk from midday on Monday January 29.