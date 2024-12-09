By Boxing Bob Newman

The 62nd annual WBC convention has landed in Hamburg, Germany and had its soft opening tonight with their cocktail hour at the host Hotel Grand Elyseé Hamburg. Several hundred guests were on hand, reuniting with each other in many cases after a year, along with several champs old and new.

Terence Crawford, Alfonso Zamora, Carlos Zarate, Humberto Chiquita Gonzalez, Daniel Zaragoza, Mariana Barbie Juarez, Melvin Jerusalem and others mingled with the delegates. At this time of year, Hamburg is known for their Christmas market and that theme was on hand during the cocktail hour, in which a massive decorated Christmas tree was the central focal point.

The opening ceremonies will commence tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. local time with all the pageantry that has become known for WBC conventions, as well as a couple of surprises in store. Stay tuned!